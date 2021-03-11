Global Vitamins in Latvia Market Research Report forecast year

The medical advice following the outbreak of COVID-19 was quite clear: the best way to prevent against the most serious symptoms of the virus was a properly functioning immune system. With growing levels of public awareness about the efficacy of vitamins in boosting immunity, sales of certain single vitamins rocketed in 2020. Vitamin C and D will see particularly remarkable demand spikes in 2020, as doctors and pharmacists recommended them as a good option to help immune system functionality. Wh…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117658-vitamins-in-latvia

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-global-mobile-pos-terminals-market-growth-drivers-opportunities-and-forecast-analysis-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/auto-leasing-services-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-04

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/polyamide-11-pa-11-2021-global-industry-size-share-trends-key-players-analysis-applications-forecasts-to-2025-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anti-aging-skin-care-products-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-suppliers-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Vitamins in Latvia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Immunity becomes a central concern for consumers in the wake of COVID-19, boosting sales of single vitamins

Pharma Nord takes the lead in a very fragmented category

Private label lines from retailers could shake up the competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Latvians focus on prevention and healthier lifestyles as the population ages over the forecast period

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105