Global Imaging Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

With the growing penetration rate of smartphones, digital cameras recorded further strong decline in 2020. This negative trend is connected with the growing penetration of social networks like Instagram and Facebook, where Ukrainian consumers often share pictures and short videos. The inability to share images and videos at once using imaging devices has thus also had a negative impact on sales. However, decline of digital cameras was slowed with the growing popularity of photography and the inc…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390060-imaging-devices-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Imaging Devices in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/desktop-computers-market-global-analysis-2021-2027-applications-growth-trends-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-multi-purpose-oscillograph-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Widespread popularity of smartphones impacts sales in 2020

Consumers demand good-quality digital camcorders

Canon leads digital cameras with its strong consumer awareness and availability

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth of innovative smartphone cameras and prioritisation of essential items to result in further decline

Rising popularity of photography to benefit compact system cameras

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Imaging Devices by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105