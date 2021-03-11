Global Imaging Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In line with the performance during the review period, volume sales of digital cameras continue to fall in 2020. Indeed, for the most part, the factors behind the decline in 2020 have little, if anything, to do with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, traditional market constraints and changing consumer preferences continue to plague the category. In large part, the ongoing decline in demand for digital cameras is a result of the continuing impact of consumers increasingly turning to th…

Euromonitor International's Imaging Devices in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

To the detriment of imaging devices, most consumers continue to rely on their smartphones to capture images/video in 2020

Continued demand for action cameras set to partially offset declines in other areas of imaging devices

Despite declining volume share, Canon CZ set to remain leader in imaging devices in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Declining volume sales of imaging devices expected to continue over forecast period

Action cameras and sports/action camcorders set to stand out in otherwise sluggish category

Heightened price-sensitivity to affect purchase decisions over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

…..continued

