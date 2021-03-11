Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Although sales declined in 2020, gum was less affected than other snacks categories due to strong demand among consumers attracted by the functional properties of products in this area. Most gum sold in Hong Kong is not only sugar-free but also clearly positioned as being beneficial to oral and respiratory health. Consequently, rising health concerns following the outbreak of the global pandemic had less of an impact than in areas perceived as being less healthy. Secondly, the fact that many con…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/945822-gum-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wordpress-site-management-software-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-and-networked-speaker-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Gum in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Gum less impacted by COVID-19 and protests due to functional qualities

Focus on new sophisticated and healthier products to attract consumers

Wrigley leverages strong brand name and distribution to remain in leading position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gradual recovery projected despite numerous challenges

Future growth to be limited by rising consumer health and environmental concerns

Competition from bubble gum to continue to dwindle over coming years

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105