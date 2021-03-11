Global Drinking Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

While overall drinking milk sales increased slightly in 2020, powder milk saw a drastic decline in demand, similar to the situation within infant milk formula. In 2019, anti-extradition law amendment bill protests resulted in a drop in Chinese tourists visiting Hong Kong, who have been heavy purchasers of powder milk, especially brands designed for bone, joint and vision health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, this situation intensified. Considering multiple entrance restrictions and compulsory qu…

Euromonitor International’s Drinking Milk Products in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Drinking Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Drinking Milk Products in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Powder milk sales hit hard by drop in Chinese tourists due to protests and COVID-19

Shift towards other milk alternatives continues at expense of soy drinks

Strong positioning in milk alternatives ensures Vitasoy remains in pole position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rise of flexitarian trend to boost demand for other milk alternatives

Increasing health awareness supporting demand for semi skimmed fresh milk

Shelf stable milk to see intensifying competition

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

