Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Chocolate confectionery volume sales continued to decline during 2020 due to the double impact of ongoing Anti-Extradition Law Amendment Bill Movement protests and the COVID-19 outbreak. Indeed, the decline in sales was among the most severe in all snacks areas, behind sugar confectionery, and impacted all chocolate
confectionery categories. For example, boxed assortments sales were hit by the decline in both mainland Chinese and foreign tourists and the reduction in gifting purchases during Chi…
Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Chocolate Confectionery in Hong Kong, China
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand hit hard by ongoing protests and global pandemic
Shift to higher quality chocolate continues in line with rising consumer sophistication
Ferrero remains in pole position, despite narrow portfolio and growing competition
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery driven by return to impulsive and on-the-go sales following COVID-19
Players to look towards cross merchandising to boost sales share
New innovative formats and flavours key to attracting consumers
Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025
….….Continued
