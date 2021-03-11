Global Cheese Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Cheese was one of the best performing dairy categories in Hong Kong during 2020. Routine consumption among loyal cheese lovers continued to fuel momentum within the large other processed cheese segment, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Many consumers maintained a habit of eating sliced other processed cheese with staples like bread and spaghetti. Meanwhile, during home seclusion, piece products of spreadable processed cheese like that of Laughing Cow became more popular, especially younger women,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/945808-cheese-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/concrete-design-software-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-data-center-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Cheese in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong consumer loyalty supports demand during COVID-19 pandemic

Lockdown restrictions take heavy toll on foodservice sales

Kraft Foods remains in pole position thanks to long history and strong loyalty

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising demand for cheaper alternatives represents threat to future sales

Rising popularity of Western restaurants to boost foodservice sales

Brands to boost consumption via innovative promotional strategies

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Unprocessed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105