Global Baby Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Baby milk formula posted a major decline in both value and volume sales in 2019 and 2020. In 2018, per capita consumption was over 40 times higher than the APAC average due to the large number of Chinese consumers who have more trust in baby milk formula from Hong Kong. However, in 2019, anti-extradition law amendment bill protests discouraged Chinese tourists from visiting, thus resulting in a major drop in sales. In 2020, the situation intensified in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impo…

