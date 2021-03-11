Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In 2020, sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks is expected to witness stronger growth than in the previous three years. Amid tightened economic circumstances, some consumers have begun to switch back from more expensive indulgences such as chocolate confectionery to similar, substitutable snacks due to their reducing purchasing power. This is expected to benefit sweet biscuits in 2020, especially cookies and chocolate coated biscuits, and support positive growth in sweet biscuits, snack ba…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859197-sweet-biscuits-snack-bars-and-fruit-snacks-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/finance-cloud-service-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-grid-solution-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Positive growth in sweet biscuits as consumers switch from chocolate confectionery is countered by decline in snack bars as on-the-go consumption is limited

Prices rise in 2020 as brands outperform private label in sweet biscuits and consumers opt for packaged fruit snacks over unpackaged dried fruit

Good visibility on shelves and strong branding supports brands during COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trend and reduced purchasing power both set to have a greater influence on forecast period sales of sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks

Snack bars with a healthier image set to perform best

Healthy snacking trend expected to persist although restrained by likely economic downturn

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Biscuits: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Snack Bars: % Value 2017-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Fruit Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Sweet Biscuits by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Snack Bars by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Distribution of Fruit Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-20

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105