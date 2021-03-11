Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In value terms, chocolate confectionery remains the largest category within snacks in Russia, supported by the slow but positive dynamics in consumers’ disposable incomes. Sales of chocolate confectionery in 2020 are expected to benefit from the recovery seen in the Russian economy in the second half of the review period. Greater domestic production following the introduction of EU and US sanctions, which lowered the supply of imports in 2015/2016, has subsequently been joined by the return of m…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859195-chocolate-confectionery-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/file-disarmer-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-home-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chocolate Confectionery in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Price rises and an abundance of domestic and imported brands support stronger value growth in 2020

The pandemic increases indulgence in tablets and chocolate pouches and bags but restricts chocolate gifting

United Confectioners bids to strengthen its top position with new launches and new stores

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers are expected to focus on quality over quantity and healthier chocolate confectionery

Government support might make the export market more attractive to more manufacturers

Price is paramount for Russian consumers facing declining purchasing power

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105