Global Drinking Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Prior to the lockdown, consumption of milk was decreasing in Denmark. Experts have blamed this gradual decrease on the so called “milk debate” that has been receiving significant media attention in recent years. Denmark is traditionally considered a milk nation, however mixed opinions from actors have made some consumers confused about the consumption of milk and the impact it has. However, since the beginning of the pandemic, demand for milk has risen. Firstly, since lockdown was implemented in…
Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Denmark report
Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Milk benefits from lockdown as Danes want to indulge
Plant-based products become the point of focus for a variety of players
Animal welfare and sustainability boost demand for milk alternatives
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Post lockdown will see demand for drinking milk products drop as home baking trend slows
Plant-based products will continue to perform the best over the forecast period
Lactose-free milk will benefit from health and wellness trend
