Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In prior years of the review period, sugar confectionery suffered decline in Russia as a result of consumers switching to chocolate confectionery for an indulgent treat as the economy gradually improved. However, in 2020, sales of sugar confectionery are expected to witness relatively strong positive growth in both retail volume and current value terms, at rates that will actually exceed those of chocolate confectionery. Despite ongoing price rises and also the growing awareness of sugar consump…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859183-sugar-confectionery-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-surface-treatmentheat-treatment-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-textile-printing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Sugar Confectionery in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sugar confectionery’s fortunes become more positive in 2020

The pandemic affects sales of different types of sugar confectionery in different ways

Leading players continue to advance their positions in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health concerns expected to impact sugar confectionery over the forecast period

Children remain the key consumer base for new product developments

New launches and diversification remain key competitive tools

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2015-2020

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105