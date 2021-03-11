Global Cheese Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Cheese is benefitting from the COVID-19 environment and records strong growth in 2020, thanks to cheese being a ubiquitous and popular snack which is not affected by the closure of on-trade channels or home seclusion. If anything, consumers tend to snack more when spending more time at home, along with using cheese as an ingredient in home cooked meals. Unprocessed cheese is seeing the strongest growth, with (unprocessed) packaged hard cheese seeing the highest value and volume growth. Along wit…
Euromonitor International’s Cheese in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Cheese in Russia
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Cheese benefits from consumers spending more time at home, thanks to it being a ubiquitous and popular snack
Processed cheese impacted by legislative changes regarding dairy products
International-style cheese high in demand, due to luxurious, fashionable and “healthier” image
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Investment and activity from Hochland Russland help boost the segment of processed cheese
Lactose-free trend appears in new, international-style cheese ranges from domestic player Umalat
Import restrictions boost domestic production and export opportunities, demonstrated by Valio’s flagship Viola brand
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Cheese by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Cheese by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Spreadable Processed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Unprocessed Cheese by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Cheese: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Cheese: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Cheese by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Cheese by Category: Volume 2020-2025
….….Continued
