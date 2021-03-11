Global Savoury Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In 2020, savoury snacks is expected to witness only slightly higher growth rates in both retail volume and current value terms compared to 2018 and 2019. As the projected 2020 growth rates are not dissimilar to previous years, it is apparent that stockpiling of savoury snacks at the outset of COVID-19 has not been significant in every category,

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859179-savoury-snacks-in-russia

although purchases will have increased in all categories in view of home seclusion requirements and consumers wishing to make fewer trips to grocery stor…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/devsecops-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-climbing-carabiner-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27-3175197

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Savoury Snacks in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown and home seclusion benefit retail sales of savoury snacks but foodservice sales suffer

Health and wellness trend influences new product launches across savoury snacks

Leading players focus on gaining and maintaining brand loyalty with frequent new launches and innovative marketing campaigns

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumer loyalty and new product development expected to support positive growth in the forecast period

Healthy eating trend, nut import agreements and domestic seed production expected to support growth in nuts, seeds and trail mixes

Dried meat snacks expected to help other savoury snacks recover pre-COVID-19 sales levels

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105