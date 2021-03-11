Global Baby Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Both value and volume growth in baby food is down in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result of COVID-19. In particular, dried baby food, prepared baby food and other baby food are dependent on the strength of consumer incomes, and growth is also driven by discounts and promotions. 2020 is proving more challenging for the segment, as

consumer incomes have declined, and parents are increasingly switching to preparing meals at home to save money; or are reducing consumption overall. Some initial stockp…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Baby Food in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth down compared to 2019, as parents prepare baby food at home to save money

Milk formula faces challenges from declining birth rates, breastfeeding and advertising restrictions, despite lifted embargo on D90 whey

Baby juice on the decline due to recommendations by doctors, as baby water grows its share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Leading players maintain their places and ramp up in-country capacity to save on production costs and import duties

Brand loyalty boosted by guidance for parents during the time of COVID-19 and beyond

New product developments led by natural, healthy, and immune system supporting baby food and drink

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Baby Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

