Global Other Dairy Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Other dairy comprises chilled and shelf stable desserts, chilled snacks, coffee whiteners, condensed milk, cream, and fromage frais and quark. All products in these segments lend themselves well to the environment caused by COVID-19, benefitting from their shelf stable properties, usefulness for home cooking, and appeal as sweet treats. Such products are simple and traditional ingredients for making cakes, pancakes, and cooking savoury dishes such as traditional borsch. Plain fromage frais and q…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Other Dairy in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Surge in home cooking leads trends and new product developments in other dairy

Players create “permissible indulgence” for consumers with healthier sweet treats

Rising prices caused by increased cost of raw milk lead consumers to economise by cutting back on sweet treats

Health and wellness trends lead ongoing innovation, with free from and vegan snacks

Online sales being stimulated by larger packaging formats, offering better value for money and meeting the home cooking trend

Ongoing figures will need to be stimulated by discounts in larger segments and innovation in smaller segments, thus leading to some polarisation

CATEGORY DATA

