Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Yoghurt and sour milk products has typically seen variables between volume declines, or only small volume growth, over the review period. However, 2020 sees a boost in consumption, with all sub-categories in positive volume growth figures, and plain yoghurt seeing the strongest growth in both value and volume terms. This growth is attributed to the fact that consumers are cooking more often at home, due to on-trade closures and periods of home seclusion caused by COVID-19. As seen in drinking mi…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumption boosted by on-trade closures and home seclusion due to COVID-19, with sour milk products maintaining advantages on yoghurt

Health and wellness trends drive innovation in the segment, with international-style yoghurt also on the up

Players invest millions of rubles on capacity to expand free-from variants to meet growing trends

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation in new product developments essential to drive category forward, with international influences leading the way

Polarisation is expected as players balance price-to-quality ratios

Agility to adapt to changing trends gives players a competitive advantage, as “mindful eating” becomes a mantra

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

