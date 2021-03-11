Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Gum tends to be an impulse purchase, with Russian consumers typically buying gum alongside other products when shopping in supermarkets, hypermarkets and independent small grocers, or picking it up for on-the-go consumption when commuting or travelling. In-store placement and product displays are therefore important

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/859166-gum-in-russia

marketing tools, and manufacturers pay noticeable attention to gum placement in these modern grocery retailers. In the second half of the review period, gum sales saw steady growth a…

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/voc-treatment-recovery-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-18

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electronic-health-records-software-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-27-31751914

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Gum in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The pandemic has a negative effect on impulse purchases of gum

Manufacturers continue to enhance their product lines and widen their distribution to increase the consumer base

Unique marketing campaigns aim to attract more consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Normalisation expected as consumers resume prior shopping customs and on-the-go consumption

Bubble gum to remain inferior but supported by new formats and flavours

Decline in smoking prevalence likely to affect chewing gum sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105