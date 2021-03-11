Global Savoury Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

When the government announced the restrictive measures that it would be taking at the onset of COVID-19 to prevent the spread of infection, retail sales of savoury snacks significantly increased as consumers stockpiled. However, the cancellation of sports events and postponement of the Olympic games in 2020 threatens to have a

negative impact on sales of savoury snack over the year, as these products are often consumed while at home watching sports or at gatherings with friends, organised for th…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Savoury Snacks in Mexico

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Both despite and because of COVID-19, the most popular savoury snacks see retail volume growth rates double in 2020 over that of the previous year

Leading players Sabritas and Grupo Bimbo take strong measures to help alleviate or reduce the possibility of negative impacts of COVID-19 on the population in 2020

Savoury snacks industry is set to benefit from expanded distribution, infrastructure improvements and a new production plant in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Savoury snacks is expected to see positive growth throughout the forecast period, strengthened by consumer demand for snacks they perceive as healthier

While players will focus on launching more variants with reduced levels of salt, sugar and fat, popcorn is set to gain traction for being perceived as a lighter snack

Impact of new labelling requirements is not expected to be as severe for some savoury snacks as it will be for salty snacks, ice cream, sweet biscuits and others

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

