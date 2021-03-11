Global Drinking Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Drinking milk products, which are mostly made up of cow‘s milk products, are seeing growth due to home seclusion caused by COVID-19 and the revival of home cooking traditions. For example, instead of eating breakfast in on-trade foodservice channels, consumers are eating breakfast at home, with milk added to cereals, used to make pancakes, and drunk with coffee. The initial stockpiling also benefitted shelf stable milk, whilst fresh milk did see some initial losses. Also, horeca milk, which is m…

Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Drinking Milk Products in Russia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Milk consumption increases due to lockdowns and on-trade closures, as consumers dine at home and return to cooking traditions

Milk alternatives slows in growth, but this is expected as it follows the patterns of new products

Popular children’s TV show characters used as IP brands to stimulate sales in dairy only flavoured milk drinks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strength of global owners, both international and domestic, along with agile sales strategies, are set to keep developments and growth robust

Players need to balance increases in the price of raw milk against keeping retail costs affordable for price-sensitive consumers

Milk alternatives continues to hold strong opportunities for players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Drinking Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Drinking Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Drinking Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Drinking Milk Products Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

