Global Imaging Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Imaging devices is expected to register strong declines in retail volume and current value sales over 2020 as a whole. However, the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has exacerbated, rather than created the move away from the category. The main factor behind the long-term decline in imaging devices is the strong and growing competition from smartphones, which feature increasingly sophisticated and high-performance cameras. Romanians are increasingly inclined to use their mobile phones to take photog…

Euromonitor International’s Imaging Devices in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) exacerbates long-term decline set in motion by growing sophistication of smartphone cameras and video recorders

Lockdown and travel restrictions severely reduce for need for new digital cameras or camcorders

Global players grow in strength in a shrinking category as savvy consumers focus on brands renowned for quality, performance and innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Smartphones continues to cannibalise sales of imaging devices, although a demand for more professional products remains

Social media and the demand for high-quality, portable devices offer new product development opportunities

Retailers increase omnichannel presence to capture shrinking consumer base

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…..continued

