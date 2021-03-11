Global Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks is the second largest snacks category after savoury snacks in Mexico, and in 2020 it is set to see the second highest value and volume growth percentages after that of savoury snacks. Demand for these types of snacks has always been high in the country, but lockdowns and home seclusion requirements put in place at the onset of COVID-19 are expected to result in retail volume growth that will be nearly two and a half percentage points higher by the end…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Fruit Snacks, Snack Bars, Sweet Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks in Mexico

Euromonitor International

December 2020

Volume growth more than doubles as COVID-19 prompts higher demand for affordable, perennially popular sweet biscuits, snack bars and fruit snacks in 2020

While sweet biscuits still accounts for the lion’s share of sales, fruit snacks and snack bars continue to post the highest growth in 2020

Comercializadora Pepsico Mexico and Grupo Bimbo maintain their leading positions and take initiatives to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on Mexican citizens

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Health and wellness trends will favour growth of fruit snacks and cereal bars over that of sweet biscuits over the forecast period

Mexico’s new labelling regulation, set to be in place by October 2020, will likely have a more negative impact, if any, on sweet biscuits than on fruit snacks and snack bars

Changes in shopping patterns brought about by the pandemic will likely bolster performance of sweet biscuits as a substitute for freshly baked sweet bread

