Global Savoury Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Volume sales of savoury snacks have dipped below average period growth rates in 2020, yet growth was still positive, and there is strong underlying demand for these products, as consumer habits change, in particular with trends for eating on the go. Growth in 2020 is being inhibited by the effect of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure of educational institutes and the fact that

consumers, where possible, are working from home, has impacted impulse sales of snacks or c…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Savoury Snacks in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Savoury snacks demand knocked off stride by COVID-19, but still flourishing

Novelty, product development keep Lithuania interested

Health awareness strengthens in 2020, but is in line with review period trends

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sustainability issues strengthening and will support value development

Marketing and promotion can open door to strong opportunities in Lithuania

Increasing consumption occasions key to growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

