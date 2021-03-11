Global Imaging Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Imaging devices were already in negative growth territory in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic only served to steepen the category’s decline in 2020. This performance was mainly due to high growth in the penetration of smartphones, and the impact of these versatile devices on this category.

Euromonitor International’s Imaging Devices in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Imaging devices overexposed as competition from smartphones intensifies

Shrinking consumer base for dedicated digital imaging devices

Manufacturers seek to outsmart smartphones when it comes to photography

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Imaging devices’ decline set to continue

Chinese units appeal to low-income consumers, multinationals to remain dominant

In-store strategies and discount offers to attract consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Imaging Devices by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..continued

