Global Imaging Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Imaging devices is expected to maintain a strong retail volume decline in 2020, continuing the trend seen for many years. This is because of the rising penetration rate for smartphones in Mexico. These are constantly developing more innovative features, including improved camera functionality, which has been having a significant negative impact on imaging devices for many years. With more sophisticated cameras that offer better images and different effects, light options and functions to capture…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390041-imaging-devices-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s Imaging Devices in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/latest-updated-market-research-report-with-covid-19-impact-on-immunosuppressive-agents-market-2021-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/angiotensin-converting-enzyme-ace-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Improvements in smartphone technology contribute to decline

COVID-19 makes a minor contribution to decline

Innovation does not lead to share growth if the prices are too high

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Decline expected to continue, especially for digital cameras

Polarisation due to price cuts and release of higher-quality models

Action cameras not yet popular, although there is potential in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Imaging Devices by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105