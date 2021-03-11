Global Imaging Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook continue to enjoy huge popularity in Hungary, particularly amongst younger generations, consumers are increasingly loading content to these sites, including photographs and videos, that they have taken on their smartphones. With improving technology, the latter allows them to quickly edit and upload to the sites to share with friends and followers. This has continued to have a negative impact on demand for specialist imaging devices, with decl…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390035-imaging-devices-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Imaging Devices in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dental-practice-management-software-market-survey-2021-2027-industry-overview-market-share-trends-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-temperature-transmitter-market-size-study-by-type-resistance-temperature-detector-thermistor-thermocouple-by-mounting-setups-field-mounting-rail-mounting-head-mounting-by-end-user-food-beverage-chemical-metal-and-mining-pharmaceutical-manufacturing-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Smartphone usage in age of social media results in further decline in 2020

Growth of MILC cameras and specialist interest in digital camcorders

Canon retains its lead in 2020 with further innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Use of smartphones and prioritisation of essential items to result in further decline

MILC cameras increasingly preferred

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Imaging Devices by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105