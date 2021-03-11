Global Imaging Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In Germany, the digital camera is already a niche product, with mass-market consumers now generally using the increasingly sophisticated camera features on their smartphone for daily life photos. Digital cameras are therefore increasingly aimed at more specialised photography or enthusiasts who feel that the smartphone camera will not do a good enough job for a specific situation. As a result, traditional camera industry players keep trying to improve digital cameras, such as through overall tec…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390032-imaging-devices-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Imaging Devices in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digital-inverter-market-survey-2021-2027-industry-overview-market-share-trends-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Digital Camcorders, Digital Cameras.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Imaging Devices market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-refrigeration-equipment-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-refrigeration-compressor-evaporators-unit-industrial-rack-heat-exchanger-and-others-by-application-food-beverage-production-chemicals-pharmaceuticals-energy-industry-logistics-industry-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Digital cameras, already an increasingly niche product, hit by lockdowns and travel restrictions

Specialist retailers hold more importance given the increasingly niche demand

Canon remains the clear leader in Germany; Olympus announces its departure from digital cameras

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Digital cameras turning into a niche product

Digital camcorders also declining, but at slower rates

Innovations mostly incremental

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Imaging Devices: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Imaging Devices by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Imaging Devices by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Digital Cameras by Type: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electroni

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105