Global Imaging Devices Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Demand for imaging devices in Egypt was already declining pre-COVID-19 due to the increasing penetration of multifunctional smartphones in the country, and the advanced features that many of these devices now offer consumers in terms of high resolution built-in camera or improving video recording quality. With local consumers, particularly younger generations, using their smartphones for a wide range of applications, their convenience in terms of being able to quickly capture, download and share…

Ongoing decline for imaging devices due to increasing preference for using smartphone cameras results in further misery for digital cameras during lockdown

Canon strengthens overall leadership due to consumer trust in quality but smaller brands offer competition in digital camcorders

E-commerce makes strong share gain during lockdown, supported by significant price promotions

Imaging devices set to continue on its declining path due to further predicted penetration of smartphones in Egypt

Rate of decline to slow for digital camcorders as category could still capture demand for action models

Digital cameras set to record weaker performance over forecast period, although SLRs will continue to find favour with professionals

