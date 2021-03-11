Summary

Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Norway

Norwegians have a tendency to book travel products and services well in advance of their trips. This is especially true when it comes to leisure travel abroad, whether for short breaks or lengthier holidays. Intermediaries have long encouraged this behaviour by aggressively marketing spring and summer packages to sunnier destinations in southern Europe and other regions – colloquially known as “Syden” (the south) – during the cold winter months. Aside from generating off-season revenue, this str…

Euromonitor International’s Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mobile Travel Sales to Residents, Online Travel Sales to Residents, Travel Intermediaries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Smaller online travel agents worst affected by liquidity squeeze

COVID-19 upends return of Detur and threatens solvency of Ving

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

More intense competition will accompany uneven recovery

Further digitalisation and consolidation likely in the wake of COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Intermediaries Leisure On…continued

Online Travel Sales iin Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

