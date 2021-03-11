Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Home video volume sales have been growing strongly in 2019-2020, driven by LCD TVs. In 2019, consumers wanted to watch major football events such as the Asian Cup, the AFC Champions League, the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and, especially, the Vietnam national football team playing in the Southeast Asian Games where they won the Gold medal. All of this interest led to significant increases in big-screen TV sales. In 2020, overall, TV and other home video products have been less affected by the arri…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390022-home-video-in-vietnam

Euromonitor International’s Home Video in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-e-tailing-market-market-global-analysis-2021-2027-applications-growth-trends-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-12

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Video market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/angiotensin-ii-receptor-type-2-at2-receptor-modulator–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Deep price cuts during the crisis spark high demand from stay-at-home consumers

Competition tightens further for leader Samsung

Streaming pushes video players further out the picture

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

LCD TVs to remain dynamic thanks to rising incomes and competitive prices

Premium models have some potential, while big sports events will be key driver

E-commerce’s importance enhanced by 2020 developments, but store-based retailers are still the dominant force

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Home Video by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105