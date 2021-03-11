Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The weakening Taiwanese economy in recent years led to consumers’ making serious considerations before purchasing higher-priced electronics such as televisions. While the category continued to demonstrate negative growth in 2020, performances within the home video category were improved across the board compared with 2019. This was due to consumers increasing the amount of time spent at home as a result of COVID-19, and thus buying home entertainment devices. The large LCD TVs category has been…

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts demand for televisions, with improved performances for both LCD and OLED units

BD and DVD players face continued challenge from alternatives such as digital streaming

Panasonic takes lead from Sony in 2020, non-grocery specialists remains dominant distribution channel

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Computex 2021 to offer opportunities for players with new technological developments

OLED TVs to see strong recovery, LCD units to return to positive performance

Shift to digital content consumption impacts demand for BD and DVD players

