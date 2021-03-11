Summary

Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Israel

Travel agencies and intermediaries have been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis and even early on in the pandemic’s progress several agencies placed some employees on unpaid leave and laid off others. Many are struggling to survive amid mass cancellations and a lack of new bookings. Players decry the first aid package of ILS8 billion presented by the Israeli government, claiming that its form of low-interest loans is of little help given that they still need to be repaid from substantially reduc…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443410-online-travel-sales-and-intermediaries-in-israel

Euromonitor International’s Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-5g-infrastructure-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2021-2025-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Mobile Travel Sales to Residents, Online Travel Sales to Residents, Travel Intermediaries.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-anaerobic-wastewater-treatment-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-water-filtration-pitcher-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-water-filtration-pitcher-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning. Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

.…continued

Online Travel Sales iin Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105