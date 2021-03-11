Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Home video, having posted strong growth in 2019 thanks to LCD TVs, is poised for decline in 2020 amidst tough trading conditions arising from the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. On 26 March, a hard lockdown was imposed on the country, with this including a ban on the sale of non-essential products, either in stores or online, which meant a massive loss of revenue in April and May for TV manufacturers and retailers.
Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion induces greater consumer desire for televisions
Local investments insulate Hisense from harsh business environment in 2020
Video players marginalised further by streaming trend during lockdown
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Cocooning trend to bolster consumer investment in smart TVs
Distribution to tilt in e-commerce’s favour at faster rate
No USP to save video players as streaming is now standard
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Home Video by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics
…..continued
