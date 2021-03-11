Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Televisions recorded moderate retail volume declines in 2018 and 2019 as the economic situation continued to have an impact on consumer purchasing power, whilst a growing number of Saudi Arabians began to use portable devices such as smartphones and tablets to watch online content. Digital entertainment is surpassing television, with more than half of young citizens consuming more video online than they do on television, with the majority watching on their smartphones.

Euromonitor International's Home Video in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The COVID-19 epidemic leads to steeper unit sales declines of televisions in 2020

Consumers opt for new viewing experiences

The leading brands are all set to increase their shares in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing declines for home video

LCD TV manufacturers will focus on value as unit sales decline

Ongoing channel shifts expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Home Video by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

…..continued

