Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has positively impacted category sales in Romania. In order to cope with lockdown and stay-at-home measures, consumers have tended to spend more time in front of the TV, thereby boosting the demand for televisions. Many consumers have postponed or eschewed purchases as economic concerns rise in the wake of COVID-19. However, others consider the purchase of a new TV or upgrade to a higher-end model to be worth the investment, given the desire for good quality dev…
Euromonitor International’s Home Video in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Coronavirus (COVID-19) positively impacts sales as consumers turn to TV-based content to cope with lockdown
Affluent consumer base helps OLED TVs continue its fast growth performance
Preference for recognised, trusted and innovative brands sustains leading positions for LG and Samsung
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The TV as home entertainment hub is expected to secure strong volume growth for televisions in the forecast period
Convenience, competitive prices and rising consumer confidence in payments set to stimulate shift to e-commerce for televisions
Focus on internet smart TVs as the demand for connectivity and content grows
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 9 Distribution of Home Video by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 14 Forecast Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer electronics?
MARKET DATA
Table 16 Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 17 Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 19 Sales of Consumer Electronics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Electronics: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Electronics: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 22 Distribution of Consumer Electronics by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
