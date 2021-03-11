Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has positively impacted category sales in Romania. In order to cope with lockdown and stay-at-home measures, consumers have tended to spend more time in front of the TV, thereby boosting the demand for televisions. Many consumers have postponed or eschewed purchases as economic concerns rise in the wake of COVID-19. However, others consider the purchase of a new TV or upgrade to a higher-end model to be worth the investment, given the desire for good quality dev…

Euromonitor International’s Home Video in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) positively impacts sales as consumers turn to TV-based content to cope with lockdown

Affluent consumer base helps OLED TVs continue its fast growth performance

Preference for recognised, trusted and innovative brands sustains leading positions for LG and Samsung

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The TV as home entertainment hub is expected to secure strong volume growth for televisions in the forecast period

Convenience, competitive prices and rising consumer confidence in payments set to stimulate shift to e-commerce for televisions

Focus on internet smart TVs as the demand for connectivity and content grows

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer electronics?

MARKET DATA

