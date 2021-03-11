Summary

Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Finland

Travel intermediaries in Finland have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Packaged holidays were cancelled from the middle of March as demand for bookings dropped and border closures prevented consumers from travelling. There are also serious concerns in the industry about refunds for cancelled trips. Many service providers in destination countries have not returned the money for cancelled trips, but by law Finnish consumers are entitled to receive a refund. This places pressure on travel in…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3443403-online-travel-sales-and-intermediaries-in-finland

Euromonitor International’s Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-security-seals-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Mobile Travel Sales to Residents, Online Travel Sales to Residents, Travel Intermediaries

ALSO READ :. http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-workstation-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hydraulic-attachments-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03-21752735

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-swine-pig-feed-professionalwaste-management-and-remediation-services-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

eOnline Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Finland

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demands for refunds threaten recovery of travel intermediaries

Online sales dominate in Finland, with COVID-19 accelerating this trend

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Travel intermediaries may turn to domestic tourism to generate revenue

Business tourism may provide opportunities for growth into forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Travel Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Total Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Forecast Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2020-2025.…continued

Online Travel Sales iin Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105