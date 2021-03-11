Summary
Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Finland
Travel intermediaries in Finland have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Packaged holidays were cancelled from the middle of March as demand for bookings dropped and border closures prevented consumers from travelling. There are also serious concerns in the industry about refunds for cancelled trips. Many service providers in destination countries have not returned the money for cancelled trips, but by law Finnish consumers are entitled to receive a refund. This places pressure on travel in…
Euromonitor International’s Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Mobile Travel Sales to Residents, Online Travel Sales to Residents, Travel Intermediaries
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demands for refunds threaten recovery of travel intermediaries
Online sales dominate in Finland, with COVID-19 accelerating this trend
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Travel intermediaries may turn to domestic tourism to generate revenue
Business tourism may provide opportunities for growth into forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Travel Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Total Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Forecast Travel Intermediaries Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2020-2025.…continued
