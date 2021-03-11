Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

2020’s coronavirus outbreak and consequent economic downturn are significantly undermining category performance as consumers postpone replacement purchases. The lack of drivers such as televised major sports events during 2020 means that one potential avenue of growth to soften the pandemic’s impact blow from the pandemic is absent. Volume and current value sales are declining at an accelerated rate compared to 2019, with volume falling by 8% and value by 5% in 2020. More time spent indoors has…

Euromonitor International’s Home Video in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

OLED TVs posts the only positive growth during COVID-19

LG leads thanks to its dominance of OLED TVs

HiSense benefits from previous sports sponsorship, and Xiaomi joins the low-cost competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

OLED TVs to lead growth in a declining category

Sports events will temporarily boost volume sales, and prices will drop as competition in televisions intensifies

Samsung bets on future of MicroLED technology as LG is set to continue to lead OLED TVs

CATEGORY DATA

