Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

LCD TVs remains the most popular type of TV in Poland, with the COVID-19 pandemic having no real impact on its sales in 2020, when it again will record steady retail volume growth. The high quality of the picture offered at relatively affordable prices appeals to consumers. QLED technology is a good example of the trade-off between price and quality – many consumers looking for a better experience often choose a slightly more expensive QLED TV as opposed to paying the much higher price for an OL…

Euromonitor International's Home Video in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

LCD TVs – the biggest product type – continues to see steady growth

Attractive financing packages help maintain category growth

Samsung continues to lead home video, but Toshiba sees the most dynamic growth in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong growth for OLED TVs as prices tumble

LG the pioneer in OLED TVs, but since joined by players like Sony, Philips and Panasonic

Online content driving out video players

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

…..continued

