Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Most of the home video category dropped into negative growth territory in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, TVs are considered essentials for Moroccan households, and consumers are always looking for new technologies and features in their TVs, especially with the growing use of home video gaming consoles, smartphones and laptops. Connected smart TVs represent a growing trend among consumers from all income groups in the country.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390002-home-video-in-morocco

Euromonitor International’s Home Video in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electronic-data-interchange-software-market-survey-2021-2027-industry-overview-market-share-trends-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-12

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Video market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market-size-study-by-component-software-services-by-technology-machine-learning-deep-learning-others-by-application-immuno-oncology-neurodegenerative-diseases-cardiovascular-diseases-others-by-end-user-pharmaceutical-biotechnology-companies-contract-research-organizations-research-centers-academic-government-institutes-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

OLED TVs is only category to maintain positive performance in 2020

Video players crash as consumers move to new content delivery platforms

Samsung and LG make share gains at Sony’s expense

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

OLED TVs set to see strongest recovery post-pandemic

New content delivery options to make video players redundant

2022 FIFA World Cup set to further boost demand for TVs

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Home Video by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105