Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

OLED TVs saw continued strong growth in Israel in 2020, as consumers traded up to newer technology as COVID-19 forced them to spend more time at home. As a result, competition increased, placing downwards pressure on unit prices, in turn making products more accessible to an increasing number of consumers. With COVID-19 lockdown restrictions implemented, Israelis sought to upgrade their home entertainment experiences. They sought products offering high quality and value for money, so as availabi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3389998-home-video-in-israel

Euromonitor International’s Home Video in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/diesel-engine-turbocharger-market-survey-2021-2027-industry-overview-market-share-trends-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-12

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Video market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dental-fittings-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

OLED TVs benefit as consumers invest in home entertainment experience

Video players see continued decline, manufacturers look elsewhere

Leading player gains share as LG brand innovates

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

OLED TVs set to see strongest recovery in post-pandemic environment

Video players face redundancy in light of new content delivery options

2022 FIFA World Cup set to further boost demand for TVs

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Home Video by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105