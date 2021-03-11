Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Home video, specifically televisions, is expected to record further growth in 2020, exceeding the review period CAGR. Despite the economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 and declining disposable incomes, Hungarians have upgraded and bought additional televisions, with more time being spent at home.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3389995-home-video-in-hungary

Euromonitor International’s Home Video in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/meningitis-vaccine-india-market-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-covid-19-impact-analysis-forecasts-to-2026-2021-02-12

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Video market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-robotics-process-automation-in-finance-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-software-and-service-by-service-insight-consulting-implementation-and-training-by-organization-insight-smes-and-large-enterprise-by-deployment-insight-cloud-and-on-premises-by-application-insight-bfsi-manufacturing-pharma-and-healthcare-retail-telecom-it-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

EY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales given a boost with more time spent at home due to COVID-19

Increasing interest in on-demand services

LG Electronics takes the lead from Samsung in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Home video to benefit from the shift to larger screens and higher definition

LCD TVs will continue to drive the overall performance

Strong growth of increasingly affordable OLED TVs

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105