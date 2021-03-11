Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Major sports events have long been a key driver of demand for the televisions category in Greece. After many consumers purchased new TVs in 2018 in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup, total volume sales of these devices subsequently declined in 2019. While a further drop in volume sales is projected for 2020 as a whole, the rate of decline is likely to be considerably slower than that recorded the previous year. This is despite the fact that in addition to causing a steep economic recession, COV…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3389993-home-video-in-greece

Euromonitor International’s Home Video in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wireless-gigabitwigig-market-2021-demand-expeditious-growth-trends-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-12

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Video market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/angiotensin-modulators–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

EY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Demand for televisions improves as Greeks spend more leisure time at home

Falling prices help to broaden the appeal of OLED TVs

LG consolidates overall lead on the back of competitive prices and new launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

LCD TVs set to remain dominant despite rapid expansion of OLED TVs

Migration to streaming media will continue to reduce demand for video players

Premiumisation trend will be reinforced by increasing maturity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105