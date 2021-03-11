Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Retail volume sales of the dominant LCD TVs are likely to record slower growth for most of 2020 compared to 2019 due to prioritising spending during lockdown in Q2 but demand remained notable earlier in the year as consumers continued to invest in home entertainment as they were forced to remain at home for several months. The rising trend for streaming content through online platforms such as Netflix (which offers highly affordable and competitive subscription fees) and Shahid experienced a sur…

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Television as home entertainment during lockdown supports ongoing demand, with trend for streaming digital content supported by greater uptake in internet-smart TVs

Leader Samsung continues to lose ground to dynamic local player El Araby Group and LG Electronics

E-commerce gains share from both specialist retailers and the notable hypermarkets for distribution of home video during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Prioritising of expenditure in 2021 likely to reduce overall demand for home video, but televisions will retain importance as form of home entertainment

Ongoing price declines of LCD TVs likely to support stable demand from 2022

Despite falling unit prices, stronger uptake for OLED TVs is not expected over the forecast period

