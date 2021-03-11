Global Home Video Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The 2020 postponements of the Copa America South American soccer championship finals and the Olympic Games were contributing to driving down the sales of TVs, resulting in an overall decline in the home video category in 2020. Following a difficult final quarter of 2019, when retail sales had been heavily impacted by the closure of stores and looting during the social unrest that was affecting Chile, TV sales will continue declining, given the absence of what is usually one of the major consumpt…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3389986-home-video-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Home Video in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ready-to-drink-premixes-market-global-industry-growth-new-opportunities-and-forecast—2026-2021-02-12

Product coverage: Televisions, Video Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Video market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-milk-powder-market-size-study-with-covid-19-impact-by-type-whole-milk-powder-skimmed-milk-powder-dairy-whitener-buttermilk-powder-fat-filled-milk-powder-and-other-milk-powder-by-application-nutritional-food-infant-formulas-confectionaries-baked-sweets-savories-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lack of major sports events driving TV sales down

TVs is an increasingly dynamic and competitive category, despite its falling sales

Large manufacturers moving away from selling individual video players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Remote purchasing represents a challenge for TV sales

A brighter future is expected, with a strong sales rebound in 2021

Economic scenario and high prices undermine OLED TVs growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Video: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Home Video by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Home Video by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 14 Forecast Sales of LCD TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of OLED TVs by Network Connectivity: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105