Global Home Audio and Cinema Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Volume sales of home audio and cinema continue to decline in 2020 despite many consumers having spent more time at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the early months of the year. The decline in volume sales is in line with falls recorded during the review period, prior to the pandemic, when consumers eschewed home audio and cinema units in large part because they considered them expensive and non-essential. With the rise of MP3/MP4 players, consumers can now choose between a variety o…

Euromonitor International’s Home Audio and Cinema in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

