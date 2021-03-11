Global Home Audio and Cinema Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Home audio and cinema has been losing ground as the consumption of entertainment moves online in Romania. With the soaring popularity of streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music, Romanians have fewer incentives to use home audio and cinema products. The category is also seeing growing competition from surging product types like wireless speakers. As the lockdown forces consumers to spend more time in the home, Coronavirus (COVID-19) creates economic uncertainty, following a period of hi…

Euromonitor International’s Home Audio and Cinema in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) exacerbates drop in overall demand as online alternatives, high prices and preference for TVs see consumers move away from the category

Digital media player docks answers connectivity needs of Romanian consumers to continue to grow sales

Global players cannot escape COVID-19 downturn, although consumers continue to show a strong preference for international brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New product development responds to more modern and sophisticated needs of consumers

Lower prices to see consumers use speakers as a cost-effective way to upgrade systems and media consumption

E-commerce suits modern retailing bent of key consumers of home audio and cinema products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Home Audio and Cinema by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

COVID-19 country impact

…..continued

