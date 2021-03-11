Global Home Audio and Cinema Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Home audio and cinema will continue to decline in retail volume sales terms in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic having little influence on its performance. It is a mature category, with consumers also leaning towards more portable devices and more modern alternatives. Changing lifestyles, which are increasingly mobile, continue to push consumers towards compact wireless solutions, such as wireless speakers. This is making the more traditional bulky home audio and cinema systems look out of date,…

Euromonitor International’s Home Audio and Cinema in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

New technology and changing lifestyles favour portable technology

Hi-fi systems increasingly limited to audiophiles who seek the highest-quality media experience at home

Leading player Pioneer continues to grow its share as JVC’s share continues to shrink

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Home audio and cinema will continue losing out to new portable and wireless technology

E-commerce becomes the leading distribution channel in 2020

Popular power audio speakers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Home Audio and Cinema by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…..continued

