Global Home Audio and Cinema Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Home audio and cinema remained a smaller and increasingly perceived outdated category compared to the likes of home video, often purchased by affluent consumers or music enthusiasts. This perception had continued to influence its overall performance towards the end of the review period with declining demand, a trend which continued into 2020 with varying results. Ongoing rises in unit prices due to a tariff on many imported brands which comprise this category, and a prioritising of finances duri…

Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Affluent consumers invest in home cinema and speaker systems to enhance their entertainment experience during lockdown

Consolidated competitive landscape led by three major players but premium brand Bose offers affluent consumers a range of home cinema systems with surround sound and wireless technology

Whilst physical specialists will continue to dominate distribution of home audio and cinema, e-commerce’s share gain during lockdown could continue to attract consumers in terms of competitive pricing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Home cinema and speaker systems to continue to attract consumers looking to enhance home entertainment experience, further driven by declining unit prices

Ongoing demand for wireless speakers likely to exacerbate declining demand for many niche products

Moving out of crowded cities in light of pandemic could continue to support upgrading of home entertainment systems amongst the wealthy

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Home Audio and Cinema by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…..continued

