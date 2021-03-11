Global Home Audio and Cinema Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The improvements in the sound definition technology and prices, together with the portability and low cable dependency, of products such as wireless speakers and soundbars, have been negatively impacting the unit sales performance of hi-fi systems, which has been recording the strongest overall declines in home audio and cinema in 2019 and 2020, driving the overall fall in sales in home audio and cinema as a whole. This trend also continues to have repercussions for categories that are becoming…
Euromonitor International's Home Audio and Cinema in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.
Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Cross-category substitution impacts home audio and cinema
Social distancing and retail closures negatively affects the category
Less is more for soundbars
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Online availability is key
Leading players moving upmarket and leaving the economy segment to Chinese and local brands
Stock planning will make a difference
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer electronics?
…..continued
