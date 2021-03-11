Global Home Audio and Cinema Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The improvements in the sound definition technology and prices, together with the portability and low cable dependency, of products such as wireless speakers and soundbars, have been negatively impacting the unit sales performance of hi-fi systems, which has been recording the strongest overall declines in home audio and cinema in 2019 and 2020, driving the overall fall in sales in home audio and cinema as a whole. This trend also continues to have repercussions for categories that are becoming…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3389946-home-audio-and-cinema-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Home Audio and Cinema in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/retractable-lenses-instant-camera-market-2021-global-growth-opportunities-consumption-revenue-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-12

Product coverage: Audio Separates, Digital Media Player Docks, Hi-Fi Systems, Home Cinema and Speaker Systems, Other Home Audio and Cinema, Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Audio and Cinema market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hydroxychloroquine-sulfate-tablets-market-size-study-by-grade-usp-standards-grade-ep-standards-grade-pharmaceutical-standard-grade-and-others-by-application-malaria-arthritis-skin-lesions-lupus-covid-19-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Cross-category substitution impacts home audio and cinema

Social distancing and retail closures negatively affects the category

Less is more for soundbars

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Online availability is key

Leading players moving upmarket and leaving the economy segment to Chinese and local brands

Stock planning will make a difference

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Home Audio and Cinema: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Home Audio and Cinema by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Home Audio and Cinema by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer electronics?

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105