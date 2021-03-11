Global Transport Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The industry’s production value continued to accelerate in 2017 and posted double-digit growth. Growth was to a large extent sustained by expanding exports, as around 80% of transport equipment production was destined for foreign markets. Moreover, industry continued to gain from investments into production capacity expansion, particularly in the motor vehicle and aircraft categories.

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Transport Equipment market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Aircraft and Spacecraft, Motor Vehicles and Parts, Motorcycles, Bicycles and Other Transport Equipment, Railway and Tramway Locomotives and Rolling Stock, Ships and Boats.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Transport Equipment market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Prospects

Expansion in Motor Vehicle and Aircraft Production To Drive Industry’s Growth

Strengthening Automotive Industry Drives Transport Equipment Growth

Spending on Military Aircraft Programmes To Benefit Aerospace Industry

Competitive Landscape

Companies Invest in Capacity Expansion, Yet May Start To Face Workers Shortage

Increasing R&d Spending To Strengthen the Supply Chain

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 4 Production Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Ships and Boats Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 6 Motor Vehicles and Parts Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 7 Aircraft and Spacecraft Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 8 Railway and Tramway Locomotives and Rolling Stock Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 9 Motorcycles, Bicycles and Other Transport Equipment Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

Chart 11 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 12 Industry’s Costs, LCU million

Trade

…continued

